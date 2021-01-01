From mvdt collection
Women's Artisanal Silver Brass Bold Earring & Bold Ear Stud MvdT Collection
MvdT loves to create earrings which can be worn in multiple ways. In this mix set we offer you to create two different earrings. Bold Earring for one ear, double bold for one ear and round stud big one ear. MvdT designs are handmade of pure metals, brass and sterling 925 silver. Brass is a nickel free alloy of copper and zinc. It has been used for centuries as a semi-precious alternative to gold. Every piece will tarnish and age differently as it is exposed to a range of factors. Areas with a higher level of humidity will see a more rapid transformation in comparison to those that are colder and drier. Depending on the pH level of your skin the metals can shine or oxidize. In some cases the oxidization can leave a mark on your skin. The MvdT Collection was created with antiquity in mind and intended to age over time. To return your jewel to its original raw brass color use the care polish set.