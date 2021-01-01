This blazer is tailored from silky viscose in timeless black and detailed with shoulder pads and a detachable belt. With an oversized silhouette, it has a loose fit and a classic front. Pair it with its matching comfy pants to complete the polished 'Confidence Suit' look. Its androgynous style adds effortless elegance with its minimal lines, fine craftsmanship and cool mood, giving an extra feeling of confidence. 97% Viscose 3% Spandex Delicate Cold Hand Wash Women's Artisanal Black Silk The Confidence Suit Blazer Medium Roses Are Red