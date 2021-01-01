From j.y. gao
Women's Artisanal Gold Silk Sparrow & Blossom Embroidery Earrings J.Y. GAO
Each pair of earrings is hand sewn by Sichuan embroidery artists, and encircled with 14k gold. Sichuan embroidery is a type of embroidery uniquely known for its resemblance to watercolour paintings. This effect is achieved through extremely fine detailing and complex stitching techniques. The silk threads used are so thin that they are barely visible to the human eye, creating a silky smooth texture. Wear them with neutral colours to make your outfit pop! Or wear them with green/red tops for a more bold look. Bonus: they're super light to wear! Ps. Did you notice that the embroidery is double sided? Meaning the same design is sewn on both sides, it takes years of practice to perfect that skill! Materials: Silk thread and fabric Thick 14k gold plating on 925 sterling silver Care: Each pair of earrings comes with a complimentary custom jewelry box specially designed for storage and display. When not worn, they should be stored in the box to prevent oxidation. The embroidery is made with silk threads on silk fabric, please refrain from touching the embroidery directly and keep away from water to prevent staining.