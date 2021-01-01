Dress it up or dress it down, but either way, our Black Silk Sleeveless Shell will spend very little time in your closet. Made from 100% silk satin with a beautiful drape, our sleeveless shell works as well with our matching black silk satin palazzo pants as it does atop a pair of jeans. And, as with all of our pieces, details matter. This silk top offers French seams, bust darts, a slightly longer back, and a gracious scoop neckline. Made in Melbourne, Australia. 100% Silk Satin Dry Clean Women's Artisanal Black Silk Sleeveless Shell Small Lindsay Nicholas New York