One of our most-loved designs, the Signature plunge bra is a fully padded underwired style designed to provide support and uplift. It is made almost entirely from silk satin, including the underband and cup lining, and even the shoulder straps are silk covered. The upper cups are decorated with gorgeous yet lace. Cool handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Satin; 93% Silk 7% Elastane Lace; 100% Nylon Skilfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris Atelier, Derbyshire, England Women's Artisanal Navy Silk Signature Padded Plunge Bra 36A Emma Harris