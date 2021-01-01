From taylor
Women's Artisanal Black Silk Sequel Wrap Jacket (2 Layer) - /ivory Large taylor
The new suiting jacket. The Sequel Blazer will be an easy addition to breath new life into your existing working wardrobe. The long classic blazer silhouette with a nod to masculine tailoring, combined with contemporary tie detail exudes clean modernity. This stunningly trans- seasonal piece is amazing for versatility and creating different looks. Wear the silk georgette on its own as a chic throw over, top style addition to any outfit or wear over/under its suiting jacket partner for a sophisticated fashion-forward look. This jacket makes the perfect finishing touch for your event looks this season. Main: 97% Wool, 3% Spandex Contrast: 100% Silk Care: Dry Clean Only