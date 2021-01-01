Long-sleeved button-down shirt with mother-of-pearl buttons. Can be worn tucked in, tied at the front, or flowy as it is. Buttoned-up or not, with skinny or relaxed pants, or layered over a dress - however you wear it is the right way. Made in New York from 100% Silk Charmeuse from Como, Italy. The Sea Lines print is inspired by a summer Carmen spent among the emerald green and crystal clear waters of Sifnos in the Greek islands. Dry clean recommended Women's Artisanal Green Silk Sea Lines Boxy Shirt Medium Carmen Molina