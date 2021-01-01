From not just pajama
Women's Artisanal Blue Silk Robe For Male & Female Medium NOT JUST PAJAMA
Not Just Pajama is a brand-new take on modern sleepwear. Founded in London 2015 through original design they create silk products that are as young and fashionable as they are luxurious. With natural silk at the heart of every unique piece, Not Just Pajama is the answer to a sophisticated lifestyle. New Silk · New Pajama 100% pure 19mm silk material - Exquisite decorative details and finishes - Outstanding gift package To clean your silk products, please refer to the following tips and tricks: - Gently hand wash the product at a low temperature (below 30℃), and keep it separate from other clothing. You may also have it dry cleaned. - Use a specialized silk washing agent, and avoid using alkaline based detergent, disinfectants, soaps, washing powder, etc. - Do not soak the product for a long time, and do not wring it dry. Lay it out to dry in a cool, well ventilated area that is not exposed to the sun. - When ironing, keep the temperature below 120℃. - Store the product in a cool and dry place, without leaving anything heavy on top of it. Keep it away from mothballs or any other products with chemicals.