Reversible and luxuriously soft, this 2-Ply kimono is made from a heavier silk than our Maria and Carmen kimono. The reversible kimono will not only give you the option to wear one of two prints depending on your mood, the weight and softness of the 30 momme Italian silk is a special treat to the skin. Wear it at home as you lounge, or layered over a Carmen Molina pant, dress, skirt. Includes 2" sash. Looks beautiful with sneakers, sandals, boots, or dressy shoes. Dry clean recommended Women's Artisanal Silk Rivers & Tides Empress Reversible Kimono Carmen Molina