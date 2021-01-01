This perfect light coat is suitable for any occasion! The shiny silky like 100% woven viscose is the perfect material to emphasizes the print, and make the coat stand out on its own. The coat is straight in shape, an O-lined neck, long sleeves invisible pockets in the side seams and a short zipper at front which makes this coat looking fantastic both open and closed. The coat is just about knee length. Use this coat over the glamorous C Dress or pair it with a white loose tee and ripped jeans. Print will vary. Hand wash or machine wash at 30 degrees. Women's Artisanal Green Silk Occasioncoat Army Sicily Large maxjenny!