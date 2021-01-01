Cut from a beautiful burnished Italian sparkly fabric with an irresistible lustre, Moss is made for special occasions! Elegantly skimming the body, this stunning evening gown is re-energised with a cut-out feature and an inserted waistband to enhance your figure. Also available in a sultry shimmery green. Handmade Thigh-high slit Round neckline Cut-out detail Sleeveless Bodycon fit Silk-blend jersey Dry clean or hand wash Women's Artisanal Black Silk Moss Metallic Cut Out Bodycon Maxi Dress Small Sarvin