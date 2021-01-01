From moye
Women's Artisanal White Silk Mini Slip Dress - Jane Medium MOYE
Advertisement
Mini slip dress cut from finest off-white silk satin. Cut on the bias provides definition to the silhouette and floats down the body. Fully adjustable straps provide true comfort. Dry clean Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Flat drying in shade Iron max.110 °C 100% natural Italian silk Crafted in 6A grade mulberry silk satin Fabric is sourced from selected Italian silk mills that comply with European ECO-standards Product made in Poland, by craftsmen using traditional methods Mini-length Cut on the bias for a flattering shape Fully adjustable straps Subtle V-neck Finished with internal French seams Silk satin, non-stretchy fabric Women's Artisanal White Silk Mini Slip Dress - Jane Medium MOYE