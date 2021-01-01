Black midi length high waisted pencil skirt with contrasting colorful details. The front is slightly lengthened with a slit. Zipper in the back. There are comfortable side pockets, the same as all TALENTED dresses and skirts. Created to give a feminine ladylike silhouette. Thanks to the classic colors, it will easily fit with any wardrobe and will look good with a silk blouse, a T-shirt or oversized cashmere jumper. Maschine wash cold Do not tumble dry Warm iron Women's Artisanal Black Silk Inside-Out Skirt XL Talented