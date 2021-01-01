Advertisement
Elle silk dress with waist tie-belt Vivaciously chic and deliciously silky, our Elle dress she can go from daytime to playtime in a heartbeat. This dress features a high doubled button neckline and waist tie belt. - Short dress - Soft crepe silk - Fully lined - High double buttoned neckline - Waist tie belt Limited edition: 35 pieces - Main material: 100% silk Lining: 60% viscose 40% polyester - Made in Belarus from upcycled material Silk & Viscose - Dry cleaning is the best way to extend the life of your silk dress. - Hand wash in cold water, using a gentle detergent. Gently and slowly swish the garment then rinse with cold water. Remove excess water by rolling the garment in a towel and gently pressing to absorb lingering moisture, wringing will damage its delicate fibers. Ensure the garment keeps its shape by laying flat or hanging to dry. - Use a steamer to get out creases in your silk or simply iron inside-out on low heat, putting a cloth between the silk and the iron. Treat your clothes with love and care and they will serve you well for years to come, providing a solution to fast fashion fads and their harmful effects on our planet. Women's Artisanal Red Silk Elle Dress Medium Gaâla