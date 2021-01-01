Double crop top composed by two tailored pieces that can also be used separately. The bodice above is made by black pure silk organza with lined buttons on the back. Round neck and sophisticated shape. The bra is made with hand silk-screened cotton, printed in white with water based color on black fabric. As a hand printed fabric, each piece is unique, numbered and in a limited edition of 4 items. Made in Italy 100% Silk Hand wash 100% Cotton Washing mashine max 30°C and iron inside out or with an interposed cloth. Women's Artisanal Black Silk Double Night Top Small Georgia Herrera