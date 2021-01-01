From larsuu
Women's Artisanal Silk Areto Dress S/M Larsuu
Do you fancy a colorful madness? Are you bored with gray colors? Bet on the Areto Dress - a multicolored mini dress that will be a godsend on hot days. The Areto Dress is a dress made of high-quality Italian silk. If you are still looking for a perfect dress for the coming heat - this is it. The dress is loose-fit, so you can choose from one of two sizes: S / M and M / L. To attract attention, we focused on multi-colored flowers on the entire dress and red trim on the sleeves that contrast beautifully with the rest. There is a binding at the neck, which creates a wonderful effect by itself and you do not have to think about additional jewelry. A trip to the beach? We recommend wearing Areto Dress - the perfect dress not only for summer, but also for years. Dryclean only Women's Artisanal Silk Areto Dress S/M Larsuu