The unique nature of the seahorse means that is has a fairly rich symbolic history across a variety of cultures, from Ancient Greece to China. Believed to be a symbol of strength and power, but also of patience and contentment the seahorse has long been considered a good luck talisman for sailors. Clean gently with a polishing cloth or in warm soapy water. Avoid contact with cosmetics, perfumes and creams Rinse thoroughly after exposure to salt water. Store carefully in a box to avoid scratches Women's Artisanal Gold Seahorse Charm Necklace Wild & Fine