Pure balance is the greatest miracle nature has to offer. We designed this Malachite embroidered gold earring model for the Endless women's jewelry collection with a philosophy that believes in miracles. Product Details: 10K solid gold, lab-grown diamond, malachite stone, hypoallergenic, and nickel-free. 10K Gold We use 10k gold made from 100% pure and recycled gold so that we can protect both natural resources and workforce. Product Care Gently rub your jewellery with a damp microfiber cloth to prevent scratches. Women's Artisanal Gold Runda 10K Malachite Stone Pure Balance Dangle Earrings Runda Jewelry