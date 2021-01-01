Ideal for those who love nature inspired jewellery with added sparkle. Make these floral inspired earrings your new timeless treasures. These pretty earrings feature three small blossoms that sit together as if in a small bouquet. Each petal is adorned with sparkling cubic zirconia, with a larger zircon at each flowers centre, which add a touch of sophisticated style to any outfit. 925 sterling silver dipped in 22ct rosegold. AAA grade white cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in Latelita London signature packaging Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Rose Gold Flowers Large Stud Earrings LATELITA