Meet our new cut! When the sporty style meets with delicate lace and floral pattern it has to come out absolutely comfortable and super lovely bra. The Rosa line by #yownintimates is the essence of delicacy and discreet sensuality. Delicate as drops of rose water mist on your face. As subtle as the rays of the sunset on your skin. As light as a sheet on a summer night. Rosa bralette combines the most beautiful shades of pink. Hook on the back allows for a single regulation. The materials from which we have prepared the bralette for you are very soft and light, and its construction ensures a subtle lifting and support of the bust. Composition: 70% polyamide, 15% polyester, 15% elastane. Care: wash with the gentle cycle in max 30 Celsius degrees. The bralette was designed and made in Poland. Women's Artisanal Rose Bra Top Rosa Small yown