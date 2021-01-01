From artisan
Women's Artisanal Rose Gold 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Cocktail Ring Emerald Precious Stone Jewelry
Modern style diamond jewelry. This cocktail ring is made of gold, diamond, and gemstone material and is capable of reflecting some light to produce a natural glow. A unique feature found only in premium jewelry. These cocktail rings are handmade in 18k Yellow gold: 5.7 grams with diamonds: 1.61 cts and emerald:6.81 cts Care- This jewelry is made by hand featuring detailed workmanship. Be careful to avoid dropping or banging as physical impacts can result in damage to the pieces, including stones falling off. To care for your jewelry, take caution to keep away from harsh chemicals, perfume, and water. You may wipe with a clean polishing cloth to maintain a beautiful shine. Keep in mind that extensive exposure to saltwater, sunlight, or harsh chemicals can permanently damage your handmade jewelry. When not in use, keep your jewelry in its box to protect from dust and other debris. Women's Artisanal Rose Gold 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Cocktail Ring Emerald Precious Stone Jewelry