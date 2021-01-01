Advertisement
This enchanting Poppy necklace is exquisitely detailed and features three poppy flowers and four poppy seedpods all delicately looped around the pendant. The Poppy has beguiled poets for centuries, symbolising remembrance, peace and resurrection. Poppy necklace is 100% handmade in Hatton Garden, London from recycled sterling silver which is then heavily overlaid with 18ct yellow gold vermeil. Flower necklace comes beautifully packaged in a Lee Renee branded box and presentation bag, making it perfect for gifting. All Lee Renee jewellery is made from recycled sterling silver or 18 carat gold plate on sterling silver. When not being worn, we recommend that you store your jewellery in the box that it came in. This will minimise the effects of sunlight and the environment. Avoid contact with water, body lotions, perfumes, sun creams, cleaning products and make-up as these will affect the plating. To keep your jewellery sparkling, you can polish it gently with a soft jewellery cloth. Women's Artisanal Gold Poppy & Poppy Seedpod Necklace Lee Renee