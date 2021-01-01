This two-tone, colour-blocked piece is the jumper of dreams. Made from 100% wool, our Kiss The Sky Jumper is sophisticated and edgy. The three-piece sleeve and extra tall turtle neck add a note of drama. This piece was designed as a nostalgic tribute to the dramatic multicoloured Prairie sky of my past. 100% Wool Pull over head Turtle Neck Three-piece sleeve with slightly puffed middle section. Colour blocked Slim fit Do Not Bleach Do Not Tumble Dry Dry Cleanable Gentle Cold Hand Wash Reshape Whilst Damp Cool Iron Women's Artisanal Pink Wool Kiss The Sky Jumper Two-Tone & Purple Puff Sleeve Medium Cobbler's Lane