Relaxed cardigan with long sleeves and crystal false button detail. Front snap button closure. In Search of: Borrowing the power of its colors and the stories of its patterns from the earth, deep wells of nature's resources come together with color play in this terra firma-inspired collection. Strong feminine touches blending with a bird's eye view of nature effortlessly give you unlimited comfort. The healing hand of nature is searching you; allow yourself to be found. 80% Poliamide 20% Polyelit Hand Wash Cold; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low, Steam; Do Not Dry Clean Do Not Bleach; Dry Flat. Delicate Garment; Handle with Care. Women's Artisanal Pink Soft Feel Crop Cardigan- Large NOCTURNE