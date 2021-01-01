Women's Artisanal Pink Silk Zeenat Picnic Clutch Bag Mae Cassidy

Reminiscing a nostalgia for 1950's picnic style. Hand-woven onto an intricate frame structure using two powder pink tonal shades. Each piece is handmade by a single skilled artisan, from pieces of recyclable antique gold-tone metalwork, welded together in a structured curved shape. Embellished with scores of shimmering crystals, bell detailing and pearl clasp. Its detachable, gold-tone handmade chain makes it practical as well as oh-so-pretty. Whether heading to the beach bar, adding a touch of playfulness to your summer picnic dress or a cool twist to a simple jeans and tee combo. Style up or down, hand-held or cross-body. You won't need any other accessory. It's silk-lined interior is the perfect size to fit a phone, small cardholder, keys, lipstick & sunshine essentials. HANDMADE WITH LOVE IN INDIA EXTERNAL MEASUREMENTS: 14.5cm (h) x 24cm (w) x 5cm (d tapering to 3cm) DETACHABLE CHAIN MEASUREMENTS: 110cm drop length (excluding lobster clasps). BODY, DETAIL & LINING COMPOSITION: 100% recyclable Plated Iron Alloy circular hard bodied body, bell handle & tassel. Handmade brass rolo chain. 100% Polyester yarn. 100% Raw Silk Lining. SUSTAINABILITY: Entirely handmade by a small skilled artisan collective, supporting traditional craftsmanship. The metal Iron alloy structures which make up 95% of our bags are 100% recyclable. PACKAGING: Comes in our signature Mae Cassidy red dust bag. CARING FOR YOUR MAE CASSIDY BAG: All Mae Cassidy bags are branded with the 'Mae Cassidy' label stitched inside the lining of our bags, to ensure authenticity. The Mae Cassidy collection has been handmade by skilled artisans. This craftsmanship makes each piece unique. For this reason, incidental marks and tonal variations may occur and should not be considered imperfections. This bag is a handmade artisan product and should be treated with care. Please follow these steps to protect your bag from damage: Utilise the accessory frame gently to maintain its original shape. Never use the bell or beaded bracelet bag handles to pull open your clutch bag as this will cause it to break. Please only use the front clasp of the bag to open and close the clutch. Metal items may look indestructible and may break if dropped against a hard surface or contact with sharp object. Metal is bendable, any pressure applied could cause damage. Therefore we would advise when transporting your handbag to do so within it's own box or bag, so no external pressures are accidentally applied they may cause a change to the shape of the bag. If this happens, we can try to arrange to repair any damage to the shape for a small repair fee. Avoid wear with delicate clothing. When storing, do not store your bag directly in bubble wrap and always detach any detachable chains or straps and store them inside the clutch bag to avoid damage or indentation to the external fabric. If your bag has external fabric panels, ensure to re-cover any tassels, metal bell or beaded handles in the foam handle/tassel covers provided. Any metal or beaded parts left uncovered may cause irreversible damage/indentation to the external fabric. Store your bag in a dry place, inside the foam pouch provided and the Mae Cassidy provided dust bag. Avoid long periods in direct sunlight. We use 100% Silk and 8% Silk / 82% Viscose Velvet Fabrics. These are non-washable and non dry cleanable. Do not expose these fabrics on the bag to liquid, food, water, perfumes, lotions. Do not try to clean your bag using tissue paper or paper towels as they can leave residue on fabric. Lint rollers can be used gently on velvet fabric bag panels to remove light areas of dust. If you accidentally damage or stain your accessory, we can try to arrange to repair or replace the stained fabric panel on your bag for a repair fee. (But please note this is dependent on the availability of the fabric / colour). We use natural Semi-Precious gemstones which may contain internal inclusions, adding to the beauty and uniqueness of each individual gem. Semi-precious gemstones and Swarovski crystals should not be exposed to water, harsh chemicals and cleaners. You can clean most gemstones with a soft dry cloth only. Do not use tissue paper or paper towels to clean as they can cause scratching. Plated metal may naturally tarnish or fade over time. Tarnishing or fading is not our fault. Do not expose plated metal to water, perfumes, lotions as this may cause plating to fade. We cannot be responsible for any damage caused due to negligence. Damage caused by general wear and tear is the responsibility of the owner. Tarnishing or discolouration is not our fault. Please see above care details on how to avoid this. We will replace or repair any faulty items bought from this website within 6 months of proof of purchase. Missing crystals or beads are not classed as manufacturing faults if outside the 14 day return policy. However we can replace missing crystals or beads after this time at a small repair fee where ever possible.