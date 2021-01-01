From lindsay nicholas new york
Women's Artisanal Pink Silk Sleeveless Shell XS Lindsay Nicholas New York
Advertisement
Made from 100% Silk Satin, we've printed the Pink Floral motif on the matte side to allow this sleeveless shell to work as well for day as it does for night. The satin side sits next to your skin, ensuring that you are wrapped in luxurious comfort. But what about the details? Our Silk Sleeveless Shell boasts French seams, an elegant drape, enough coverage to keep your bra straps under wraps, a graceful scoop neck, and a slightly higher front hem and longer back. Pair with our Silk Palazzo Pants (in five different colors) for a sophisticated ensemble that feels as good as it looks. Made in Melbourne, Australia 100% Silk Satin Dry Clean Women's Artisanal Pink Silk Sleeveless Shell XS Lindsay Nicholas New York