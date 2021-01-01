From larsuu
Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple Silk Harmony Blouse Large Larsuu
Advertisement
It's a blouse you'll fall in love with at first sight. Beautiful ruffles will give lightness to any styling. The sleeves are finished with a welt on an elastic band which adds another light frill at the wrist. The blouse is tied at the neck - you can tie it differently each time and create a new, unique style. Wear it however you like. Everyday casual look? Of course. Combine Harmony Blouse with jeans or even shorts. Do you need to turn your outfit into a more elegant version? A pleated maxi skirt or black loose pants can be a bull's eye. Handwash only Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple Silk Harmony Blouse Large Larsuu