A luxurious bra crafted from hand-painted stretch silk. For superior comfort, cotton lining, French lace trim and a Swarovski crystal adorn the design. This bra provides you with a smooth silhouette whilst providing all the support you expect. Complete your matching set with Natalie Begg Brazilian style briefs. 98% silk, 2% lycra hand-painted by Natalie Begg 100% cotton lining, removable padding Underwired, lightly padded cups Adjustable double silk straps and hook fastenings at back Trims: French Alencon lace and Swarovski crystal Washing instructions: Hand wash in approved wool detergent max 40°C Drying instructions: Dry indoors in shade. Do not tumble dry Bleaching instructions: Do not bleach Handcrafted: Natalie Begg Melbourne Atelier Women's Artisanal Pink Silk Contour Bra Hand-Painted 36B Natalie Begg