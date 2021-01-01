This Slip fits effortlessly onto the body, designed to skim around the bust and flows into an ornate centre back design. A creatively designed strap, sits stylishly down the back, breaking to frame the appliquéd gold lace. Self lined cups flow into soft gathers, aligned to join the design of the gold lace which is appliquéd under the bust. Sheer lace, figure hugging stretch silk and side splits complete an elegant design Cool handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Satin; 93% Silk 7% Elastane Lace; 58% Polyamide, 27% Viscose, 15% Metal Polyester Skillfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris UK Atelier Women's Artisanal Pink/Purple Silk Cleo Garnet Slip XS Emma Harris