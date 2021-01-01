Advertisement
Let us introduce to you Metis. Lightweight and durable eyewear. Made of the highest Italian eco-friendly acetate. The most impressive thing about these glasses are the adornments made of Baltic Amber. There are no two identical pieces of amber - thanks to that there are no two identical frames in the world! Our vegan cases are made of Pinatex which is an innovative material obtained from pineapple leaf fibre! Gives a luxurious feel, is durable and organic. Information: Acetate color- pink Baltic amber adornments Lenses - Zeiss lenses with 100 % UVA and UVB protection Eyewear case - 100% Piñatex®, an innovative nature textile made from pineapple leaf fibre. Each case has been adorned with Baltic Amber stone at the front Whole set contains: Glasses Eyewear case - blue or white - send randomly Microfiber cloth Women's Artisanal Pink Metis Cat Eye Sunglasses - & Green RE: SIN