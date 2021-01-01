From oceanus
Women's Artisanal Pink Linen Shirley Trousers XL Oceanus
Meet the Shirley trousers that are the coolest statement piece for this season. Bring out your inner Audrey in these cigarette cropped pants! The best thing about it is you can pair it with your favourite casual top or if you want to go for the summery look pair it with a bikini top for modern day luxe. Embrace these high waist bottoms that are made to make you look and feel great. They also fit true to size so what's stopping you? It's made with a pink linen material and hand embroidered crystals. Do not fold or iron. Rinse after contact with salt water or chlorine. Hand wash with cold water, using mild, gentle soap. Lay flat to dry. Please note, delivery times are longer due to a high volume of orders. Brexit may also affect your wait time depending on your location. Women's Artisanal Pink Linen Shirley Trousers XL Oceanus