IMAGINATIVE. FREE. ALLURING. The off-shoulder viscose maxi dress gives that new hippie vibe. Be wild, enjoy the moment, be here and now. The elastic band shoulder line lets you feel free and move gracefully. The dress features a comfortable fit with three quarter sleeves, side pockets and waist belt. Composition: 100% linen. Care: cold hand wash, cool iron only, dry cleanable. This is mid-weight, soft-touch Lithuanian linen fabric. Fabric has "Oeko Tex Standart 100" certification. With its smooth texture and distinct slub, linen is the fabric of choice for many - perfect for sunny holidays, everyday wear and many other occasions! Linen wrinkles so easily that people just accept that linen clothing is supposed to look (a little) wrinkled. We say, leave the wrinkles be! WHAT IS LINEN? Linen is one of the most biodegradable and stylish fabrics in fashion history. It is strong, naturally moth resistant, and made from flax plant fibers, so when untreated (i.e. not dyed) it is fully biodegradable. Linen can withstand high temperatures-making the fabric generally perfect for hot summer days. It absorbs moisture without holding bacteria. TAKING CARE OF LINEN Linen dress should be washed at 30-40°C temperature. Linen fabric could be washed both by washing machine and hands. It is recommended to choose a mild, chemically non-aggressive detergent or a washable soap. When washing linen clothes or other linen products in the washing machine, it is worth not overloading it as this will allow the flax to move more freely and less wrinkle. Actually, ironing is not really a priority when it comes to linen items, unless they're really crushed. If so, it would be a good idea to iron while the fabric is still damp. If you can't manage that, use a spray starch and iron with steam at medium-to-hot. While white linen is best ironed on both sides, it is best to iron dark linen on the wrong side only. Women's Artisanal Pink Linen Goya Off Shoulder Maxi Dress XS/S unlined