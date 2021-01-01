The flirty and feminine Eden Mini Skirt with its striking floral print is a playful addition to your wardrobe must-haves. Featuring a flattering fitted top and whimsical gathered ruffle. Bring out your inner romantic and wear with our Eden Blouse, or add a vintage T-shirt and sneakers for the ultimate cool girl combo. 70% linen 30% viscose Polyester lining Back zipper closure Do Not Bleach Do Not Tumble Dry Dry Cleanable Gentle Cold Hand Wash Reshape Whilst Damp Cool Iron Women's Artisanal Pink Linen Eden Skirt Floral XXL Cobbler's Lane