From sense swim
Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton Organic Linen Midi Dress - Delia - Rose Medium Sense Swim
Advertisement
Maximum comfort for every season. It is made from organic, airy linen and cotton blend. This midi dress open back with adjustable tie-up straps is a comfortable choice for relaxed days. Adjustable delicate straps for the perfect fit. Ethically made in Barcelona. We are positively conscious. Our fibres and fabrics are either organic or sustainably sourced from luxury purveyors across Europe. SUSTAINABLE AIRY LINIEN & COTTON BLEND Eco-premium Fabrics: 52% linen 48% cotton (Oeko-Tex Certified) Care: Hand wash or dry clean At the heart of Sense Swim is the desire to create pieces connected to nature. Our luxurious, natural fabrics inspire the design process and ensure our made-to-order garments are both high quality and longevity. Our natural fabrics and yarn made of the earth can return to the earth and break down naturally, beautifully without contributing to landfill. Natural fibres have their additional benefits such as antimicrobial properties, breathability and odour resistance. Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton Organic Linen Midi Dress - Delia - Rose Medium Sense Swim