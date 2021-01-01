From nologo-chic
Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton Hand Printed Kimono Robe - Hibiscus Large NoLoGo-chic
NoLoGo-chic's bestselling Kimono robe returns in the prettiest shade of Hibiscus Pink. NoLoGo-chic customers call this their shower-robe, favourite-robe, holiday-robe, or thank-heavens -it-is-back-in-stock robe! Hand block printed on the softest pure cotton by small communities of master craftsmen NoLoGo-chic has worked with for decades. This fabulous robe has a generous wrap, edged with a contrast border. This stripy border is also on the waist-tie, cuffs, and pocket tops. There are two deep patch pockets. This beautiful collection also comes in China Blue, De Nimes Blue, Wisteria, and Sweet Lime, along with Pj's, short PJ's and nightdresses in both colour ways. This gorgeous garment is hand printed in 6 metre lengths, therefore every garment will be slightly different Block printing is a centuries-old craft, using hand carved wooden blocks. Though it might be the simplest and slowest of all textile printing methods, it creates some of the most beautiful results. Fabric printed by such methods only become more loved over time. We recommend hand wash or machine wash with similar colours at 30 degrees. Iron if preferred.