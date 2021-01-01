The Dalhia Doll dress is cut from organza jacquard in cotton candy pink. It combines feminine details with an architectural structure to create a contemporary take on a classic. A high, ruffled collar with adjustable satin wrap ties is offset by dropped, balloon sleeves and a full bodice in a flowing volume. The sleeves and cuffs are fastened with fine, satin ties. Pink Satin lining. Invisible back zipper closure. Our model is 6 ft and wears a size Large. Main Fabric: 70% Nylon 30% Polyester Lining: 100% Polyester Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton Dahlia Doll Organza Jacquard Mini Dress Medium Fairy Tong