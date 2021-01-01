From fairy tong

Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton Dahlia Doll Organza Jacquard Mini Dress Medium Fairy Tong

Description

The Dalhia Doll dress is cut from organza jacquard in cotton candy pink. It combines feminine details with an architectural structure to create a contemporary take on a classic. A high, ruffled collar with adjustable satin wrap ties is offset by dropped, balloon sleeves and a full bodice in a flowing volume. The sleeves and cuffs are fastened with fine, satin ties. Pink Satin lining. Invisible back zipper closure. Our model is 6 ft and wears a size Large. Main Fabric: 70% Nylon 30% Polyester Lining: 100% Polyester Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton Dahlia Doll Organza Jacquard Mini Dress Medium Fairy Tong

