These ¾ length pink sweatpants are crafted in stretch jersey fabric: cotton-elastane. The waist is elasticated with a tie in the same fabric running through internally and tying at the front. The tie has silver metal stoppers at the ends. There is a slant pocket on either side. The sweatpants have turn-ups. This garment is styled with a cropped leg and a loose fit. 95%cotton-5%elastane Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton Cropped Sweatpants XL Conquista