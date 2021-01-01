The Bowsman Mini Skirt with its beautiful floral print was made to stand out from the crowd. The 60's inspired, simple A-line mini skirt with a center back zipper is a wardrobe essential, made to brighten any outfit. Pair with the matching Bowsman Blouse or with a chunky knit for more casual look. 100% Cotton A-Line Skirt Center Back Zipper Fully Lined Made in Ireland Do Not Bleach Do Not Tumble Dry Dry Cleanable Gentle Cold Hand Wash Reshape Whilst Damp Cool Iron Women's Artisanal Pink Cotton Bowsman Mini Skirt - & Blue Floral Print XL Cobbler's Lane