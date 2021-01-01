All Wild Fawn jewellery is ethically handmade in London using eco-friendly methods, plastic-free packaging and recycled metal. Our jewellery is perfect for those who are eco-conscious and prefer a sustainable, environmentally aware lifestyle. Made with recycled 9ct Gold, the dainty Pearl Hoops are an update on a classic Pearl piece. Each Pearl is different, with an iridescent lustre, no two are exactly the same. They are perfect for those dressier occasions or for a head-turning everyday style. 18mm Handmade Hoop (we have recently started making our hoops by hand, they are no longer the hinged hoop) Unique cultured Freshwater Pearls Arrives ready to gift in our signature packaging Please note: We cannot accept returns of earrings for hygiene reasons. (unless faulty) Solid gold is a precious metal that will not oxidise or discolour, since it is the least reactive metal. The 9ct alloy gives our pieces their beautiful, subtle hue. It is also an active lifestyle's best friend; it scratches less and doesn't bend or wear out as easily as 18ct. 9ct gold is 37.5% pure gold, with other metals making up the other 62.5%. People often prefer to have a higher percentage of gold than this, as it makes the metal more precious, but 9ct is favoured by some as the high proportion of other metals makes it more hard-wearing. If you want a more long-lasting ring, and don't mind it being less 'pure', then 9ct is the choice for you. Rose Gold is made of a beautiful mix of gold and copper - there is no such thing as 'pure rose gold' - 9ct rose gold contains 37.5% gold. Over time, 9ct gold may dull from contact with detergents, moisturisers and other chemicals - ideally you would take the piece off as needed to protect it from such substances. If it does dull then even a quick buff with a soft cloth should brighten it up. 9ct Gold will eventually show scratches from every day wear and tear. Women's Artisanal Pearl 9ct Gold Hoops Wild Fawn Jewellery