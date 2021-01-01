A lovely handmade sterling silver paisley bracelet featuring a small paisley charm that has been set with two white sapphires. This lovely bindi style bracelet is really charming. The edge of the paisley charm has been hand finished with texture, which adds to it's appeal. Two sparkling white sapphires are set into the charm, and this makes a most unique and unusual bracelet - perfect for wearing on its own or stacked up with other bracelets from our range. As with all our jewellery, your bindi style bracelet will come presented in one of our lovely branded gift boxes and gift wrapped in handmade paper with ribbon as standard, which makes this a perfect gift for many occasion, maybe as a gift to the mother of the bride, as an anniversary gift or gift for the bride, or as a gift to your best friend. Also available in sterling silver. Available in Small (16.5cm with a break at 16cm), Medium (17cm with a break at 16.5cm) or Large (17.5 with a break at 17cm). Do not wear your jewellery for sports, swimming or sleeping. Remove when applying perfume, deodorant or other cosmetics. When not being worn keep your jewellery in a zip bag to help prevent tarnishing. Clean with a soft lint-free cloth or a jewellers gold cloth. Do not use jewellery dips or other cleaning agents. Women's Artisanal White Paisley Charm Bracelet With Sapphires Silver Yvonne Henderson Jewellery