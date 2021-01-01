The Painite v-neck long sleeve shirt is soft to touch and is designed to have a contour fit. As with all of ObservaMé long sleeve tops, the Painite v-neck is equipped with our innovative, patented watch opening in the sleeve. There is a rear pocket to fit your personables or fuel to keep you moving. This shirt offers UV protection, moisture wicking, and antibacterial treatment. 92% Micropoly 8% Spandex Wash with similar colors Do not iron Do not tumble dry Do not use bleach Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange Painite V-Neck Long Sleeve Shirt - High Viz Small ObservaMé®