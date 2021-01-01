From qua vino
Women's Artisanal Navy One Piece Swimwear - City Tonic Small QUA VINO
Advertisement
Sparkling imagination dreaming in the city center, "City Tonic". The modern and stylish square neckline is decorated with classic white frills. The white piping design details that hangs down the chest line and waist line make the body contour more attractive. The navy blue and milky white are coordinated to create a high-end atmosphere. On the back of the V shape, small stripes add delicate femininity. The cutting covers half of the bottom, making the under hip line beautiful. There are padding holes where you can attach bra pads. Soft, medium sized pads are included. Swimsuits, due to their material, require special caution and care when wearing and washing. In order for the swimsuit to last long, please carefully read the precautions notice included in the package before wearing. We do not compensate for any product damage caused by consumer negligence. The following cases are not eligible for exchange/refund, so please consider these when making a purchase decision. Small trifles, seams, wrinkles, asymmetry These may occur inevitably in the hand-making process. They are not bad products The difference in product color/brightness/color sense There may be differences depending on the monitor circumstances. Women's Artisanal Navy One Piece Swimwear - City Tonic Small QUA VINO