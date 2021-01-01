From qua vino
Women's Artisanal Red One Piece Swimsuit With Ruffled Halter - Holiday Mirror Ball Small QUA VINO
It is re-interpreted in one piece style. It is a halter neck style with a frill line decoration that naturally follows the breast line. The frill decoration and halter neck style covers the breast and emphasizes the beautiful shoulder line. The waistband and fake pocket cover details disperse the gaze, making the waist and pelvis look beautiful. It is a chic blend of muted burgundy color and indigo pink color that flows with a soft gloss. The cutting covers half of the bottom, making the under hip line beautiful. There are padding holes where you can attach bra pads. Soft, medium sized pads are included. Swimsuits, due to their material, require special caution and care when wearing and washing. In order for the swimsuit to last long, please carefully read the precautions notice included in the package before wearing. We do not compensate for any product damage caused by consumer negligence. The following cases are not eligible for exchange/refund, so please consider these when making a purchase decision. Small trifles, seams, wrinkles, asymmetry These may occur inevitably in the hand-making process. They are not bad products The difference in product color/brightness/color sense There may be differences depending on the monitor circumstances.