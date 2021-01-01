The inspiration for The Nest collection came whilst observing Nature. One day I had been watching a bird building a nest out of branches and dried grass. I found it very beautiful, fragile, but at the same time a very well engineered construction. I decided to repeat it. Each pair of this earrings is unique and is made out of sterling silver square wire pieces. The design is made by hand and from scratch. soldered piece by piece. one by one. There will never be two exactly looking ones. Sterling silver, 22k gold plating Women's Artisanal Gold Nest Earrings Karolina Bik Jewellery