Women's Artisanal Natural Silk Charlotte Satin & Organza Blouse Small Instance
Charlotte is a puffy sleeves dream. As comfortable as elegant, it will turn any outfit into a true fashion statement. This gorgeous blouse is 100% made out of Italian silk with a satin bodice and luscious organza sleeves. This garment was made in a delicate and noble material. To grant it a long life and to preserve its beauty, we suggest avoiding any contact with your perfume and beauty products. We highly recommend dry cleaning by a professional in order to give it the level of attention it deserves. If however you preferred taking care of it yourself, it is best to hand wash your piece with a soft detergent, and to rinse it using cold water. Please avoid soaking it for too long or wringing it out, as it might impair its quality. Dry flat and iron using a damp clothes to protect your garment.