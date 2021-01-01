Silk Cami Shorts Set is made from luxurious pure silk to regulate body temperature for maximum comfort. Double V-neck, extra thin strap cami with elastic waist flutter shorts bring out the effortlessly chic and modern vibe. Rare Stance Loungewear Collection is designed to not only give you the best sleeping experience but to take that experience with you wherever you go. Each piece is designed to be styled as office, weekend and or date night looks. This loungewear collection is made in NY by minority women. No partial returns or exchanges. MATERIAL 100% Silk CARE Sustainability starts with how you care for your clothing! When you take good care of them, you're taking good care of our environment and your clothing will last longer. Most sustainable way to care for silk is to hand wash in cold or warm water. Care for silk like your own hair. You can use mild detergent or shampoo with like colors. Do not soak, do not bleach, do not twist or wring dry. You can gently pat with a towel then line dry. Iron in the lowest heat/warm temperature. or Dry clean PRODUCT Journey Our luxurious pure silk was sourced from Suzhou China also known as the City of Silk for centuries. They are from SGS certified, eco-friendly mill. Made in NY by minority women. Women's Artisanal Natural Silk Cami Shorts Set Champagne Large Rare Stance