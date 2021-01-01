This knitwear jacket has left our workshop in one piece. Thousands of threads dance on one another, twist and they overlap over and over again until they get this beautiful honeycomb point. Have you seen the embroidery on the sleeve? 10.000 stitches, pure poetry. The solid technical mastery is put at the service of creativity and good taste. Fun fact: the trimmings are sewn by hand with all the love in the world that we put on our garments. A treasure, for sure. 40% VISCOSE 20% POLYPROPYLENE 20% POLYESTER 20% PET Women's Artisanal Natural Beige Knit Poncho Casilda Small The Extreme Collection