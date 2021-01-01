From nomad tribe swim
Women's Artisanal Natural Fabric Sofia Adjustable Full Piece - Cream Small Nomad Tribe Swim
Sofia can be styled for minimal coverage and a 90's high cut on the leg by tying it over the waist or, for a medium coverage, on the hips. You can wrap it all over your body for a very sexy impact! Straps are adjustable. This style is double lined for the greatest comfort and support. This swimsuit is ethically handmade in our little atelier in Bali. Fabric: 80% Nylon 20% spandex Wash your suit in fresh cold water as soon as possible after wearing with soft soap. Lay your suit flat to dry in the shade (best on a towel). Never ring out the fabric or hang it to avoid to stretch the fabric damaging the fiber. Never wash in the washing machine.