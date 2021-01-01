LOUNGE IN NALÈ is all about lounging in comfort but in style. This off-shoulder jumpsuit is the perfect chic jumpsuit that can styled up or down depending on where you're going. Fitted jumpsuit with cold shoulder, a singular shoulder-pad and a cutout. Fabric - Rib Polyester Viscose Elastane Silver Sterling metal at cutout CARE Machine wash at max. 30ºC/86ºF with short spin cycle Do not use bleach Iron at a maximum of 110ºC/230ºF Dry clean if needed Do not tumble dry Made in Turkey Women's Artisanal Natural Fabric Nalè - Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit With Cutout - Cream XS NALÈ