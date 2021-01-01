From instance
Women's Artisanal Natural Fabric Laurence Sustainable Blouse Neutrals Large Instance
Laurence is our idea of the perfect everyday piece. Her soft touch, delicate pearl buttons and pleated back detail make her precious yet comfortable. Laurence is made out of a soft sustainable viscose fabric and has a subtle shiny finish. Our clothes are 100% Made in Italy, where our talented team puts care and intention into each seam they sew. We are proud to create slow, conscious fashion. This garment was made in a delicate and noble material. To grant it a long life and to preserve its beauty, we suggest avoiding any contact with your perfume and beauty products. We highly recommend dry cleaning by a professional in order to give it the level of attention it deserves. If however you preferred taking care of it yourself, it is best to hand wash your piece with a soft detergent, and to rinse it using cold water. Please avoid soaking it for too long or wringing it out, as it might impair its quality. Dry flat and iron using a damp clothes to protect your garment. Mandarin collar Long bishop sleeves with buttoned cuffs Pearly button closure Pleated back 100% sustainable viscose (ecovero) Women's Artisanal Natural Fabric Laurence Sustainable Blouse Neutrals Large Instance